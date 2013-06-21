Rental car company sets up on former Lavin Cars lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The former location of Lavin Cars will soon be home to an Enterprise Rent-a-car branch.

Lavin Cars was a popular car dealership on Jason Boulevard in Myrtle Beach before speculations that the owner was in financial and legal trouble.

On Friday, June 21, a large crane was seen assisting construction crews installing a sign that said "Enterprise Rent-A-Car."

Enterprise spokesman Greg Phillips confirmed that the company's Highway 501 branch is being relocated to the former car sales lot, and they anticipate to open sometime this summer.

