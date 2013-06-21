Viewer tip leads to arrest of latest 'Most Wanted' suspect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Less than 24 hours after this week's edition of "Horry County's Most Wanted" aired, a tip from a viewer led to the arrest of one of the three featured suspects.

Andrew Vereen was arrested Friday morning due to a tip from a viewer, stated Deputy Christina Suliman with the Horry County Sheriff's Office. Vereen was wanted for criminal domestic violence. According to a police report, he pushed the mother of his child and bit her shoulder during an argument in May 2013.

With Vereen back in custody, 18 or "Horry County's Most Wanted" have been captured and put back behind bars since the segment premiered in January.

But there's still work to do: sheriff's officials say there are still over 22,000 wanted suspects, and several dozen "Most Wanted" suspects that still need to be captured.

