CCU construction includes movie theater, new student center and res halls

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The student body at Coastal Carolina University is getting bigger, and they're making improvements on campus to accommodate more students.

In the fall, more than 9,000 students will attend Coastal Carolina University. To make room for these bright young minds, the university has approved construction of four new residence halls and a new student center twice the size of the existing one.

The University has been trying to keep up with the growing number of students, and now it's focusing the whole student experience.

"We really had to do that with our classroom space first," said Debbie Conner, Vice President of Student Affairs. "And now that we are able to build our student center and these residence halls, we're now at the difference point."

The plans for the new student center boast a movie theater, larger game room, and a full service Chick-Fil-A. The new residence halls will have a coffee shop, and personal TV and study lounges. Whitney Comer, Director of Student Activities and Leadership, says these amenities are necessary for student nowadays.

"Our average student spends about 15 hours in the classroom," said Comer. "And so that leaves a whole lot of time outside the classroom."

There is a science to it. Conner says offering more on campus, helps when it comes to retention.

"If students are successful in the classroom, and they're also experiencing success outside of the classroom, then they're going to stay here and they're going to be more successful," said Conner.

Ground will be broken soon on the $12 million student center, and construction on these projects is expected to be completed by spring 2015.

