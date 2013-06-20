Timmonsville Honda plant to produce 2014 Pioneer

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Honda is celebrating 15 years doing business in Timmonsville by announcing a new investment and more jobs.

Honda South Carolina began producing cars at their Timmonsville plant on July 1, 1998. At this milestone, the company has announced that they will start production of the new 2014 Honda Pioneer in the Palmetto State.

It's a "multi-passenger utility vehicle" that will be produced exclusively in South Carolina. Honda says its very similar to the side-by-side vehicles, but can be converted to transport four people.

Governor Nikki Haley and Honda's president Brian Newman made the announcement in Timmonsville Friday morning. Production of the Honda Pioneer will bring 65 new jobs and a $27 million investment to Florence County.

