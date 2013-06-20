Wanted man arrested for failure to pay child support

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - There are more than 22,000 people wanted on various charges by the Horry County Sheriff's Office. With your help, they hope to place another three of them behind bars.

Wanted for failure to pay child support, 51-year-old Joe Edward McIntyre Jr. stands 6' tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last known to live on Clodfelter Road in Albemarle, North Carolina.

The Horry County Sheriff's office announced on July 30, 2014 that Hezekiah Spain had been arrested and bonded out, and was no longer wanted for failure to pay child support.

The third suspect in the spotlight this week is 26-year-old Andrew Vereen, last known to live on Radius Road in Longs.

Vereen is wanted for criminal domestic violence. According to a police report, he pushed the mother of his child and bit her shoulder during an argument in May 2013.

He stands 5'9" tall and weighs 165 pounds.

The Horry County Sheriff's Office stresses that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you know where they are, call the sheriff's office with your tips at 843-915-8347.

For a weekly update on wanted and captured criminals delivered by text to your mobile phone, text 'WANTED' to 84300.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.