Myrtle Beach Police memorial nears completion

Members of the Myrtle Beach Police Department have been working diligently through fund raisers, donations and engraved paver sales to complete construction on a memorial dedicated to police officers around the country who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The Myrtle Beach Fallen Officer Memorial is expected to be completed by the end of the summer and dedicated in December at the department's annual ceremony.

The memorial consists of a reflection pool with a water feature. The pool itself is surrounded by tiles in the pattern of the thin blue line. The thin blue line is an international symbol of law enforcement. It represents the thin blue line of police officers who separate good and evil. The fountain is surrounded by pavers which are engraved with the names of supporters, as well as, officers who have died in the line of duty. Eventually, a trio of flags will be erected as well as a memorial wall to complete the memorial. The memorial is located at 1002 Carver Street on the grounds of the MBPD Special Operations office.

If you are interested in more information on paver sales or donations to the construction fund, please contact Captain Marty Brown at 843-918-1301. A paver donation is $50. In return for the $50 donation, a 8x12 paver engraved with up to four lines of text will be placed in the memorial.

A $4,000 donation to the memorial fund was presented to Chief Warren Gall from the Myrtle Beach chapter of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians on June 19.