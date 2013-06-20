Florence man found not guilty of wife's attempted murder

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man accused of shooting his wife last June was found not guilty of attempted murder by a jury on Thursday, according to court records.



Michael Monroe Floyd, 32, of Florence was booked in the Florence County Detention Center and charged with attempted murder back in June of 2013.

Investigators on his case said on May 1, Floyd shot his wife multiple times at the Florence area home, causing serious injuries that required extensive medical treatment.

During the trial, Floyd's defense attorney argued that the story given by the neighbor was inconsistent with the physical evidence and other testimony. Dewey Kirby claimed he saw Floyd shoot his wife twice on the back deck, step over his wife, and go into the house, according to Rose Mary Parham, Floyd's defense attorney.

Floyd's wife testified that she never saw her assailant, and her husband was in bed asleep. In addition, shell casings were in the front of the house, and the wife said that the first shots were under the carport. There were no exterior lights at the carport, which is 75 feet from Dewey's house, with two large trees between them, Parham said.

In addition, none of Floyd's guns matched the shell casings fired by the shooter, Parham said. Michael had no gunshot residue on his hands, but had more than 400 other particles, which would be inconsistent with someone washing their hands.

"We are pleased with the jury's verdict," Parham said, "Michael always maintained his innocence and is relieved that the nightmare is over."

