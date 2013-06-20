Suspects attempt burglary of Myrtle Beach store

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An attempted burglary at a Myrtle Beach convenience store has police looking for suspects.

The police report states that four loud bangs were heard between midnight and 4 a.m. Wednesday at a home near Al's Food Mart on Highway 15.

When the witness who heard those noises woke up around 6 a.m., he noticed a hole in the wall at the back of the store near the ice machine. It appeared that the burglary suspects had pried off a board that was covering an old doorway, but were unsuccessful.

There was no description of the possible suspects, so police are asking anyone with information to call them as soon as possible.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.