Study finds Greenville a top city for happy marriages

When it comes to living longer, marriage matters, and Cincinnati is the best city for a happy marriage, according to a recent study.

But one city in South Carolina and another in North Carolina also made the list.

According to a sample of 250,000 people who took Sharecare's RealAge Test, happy marriages are most likely to be found in these ten American cities:

1. Cincinnati, OH

2. Salt Lake City, UT

3. Greenville, SC

4. Milwaukee, WI

5. Boston, MA

6. Pittsburgh, PA

7. Charlotte, NC

8. Knoxville, TN

9. Indianapolis, IN

10. Grand Rapid, MI

Cincinnati was ranked #4 in last year's test but shot to the top for 2013. According to the test, high rankings for exercise and sex helped move the Queen City to the top of the list.

The happy marriages in Greenville are not congruent with the city's healthy ranking, though the study found that the divorce rate in the area is the lowest in the South and below the national average.

The bad news is that the city ranks high for cholesterol and hypertension levels. "Cities high in marriage are sometimes the least healthy cities," says Dr. Keith Roach, Chief Medical Officer of Sharecare and co-creator of the RealAge Test.

Charlotte was ranked high due to the amount of culture, charm and southern hospitality that nurtures marriages in the Queen City of the South, but experts say marriages here would fair better is the smoking rates were reduced.

To find out each city's recipe for wedded bliss, check out the Sharecare blog. http://blog.sharecare.com/2013/06/19/10-best-cities-for-a-happy-marriage/

