NMB Police looking for two armed robbery suspects

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are asking the public's help in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery of a man and a woman in North Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, two suspects approached a man and a woman sitting on the beach near 34th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach, according to an alert bulletin from NMB Police. One suspect pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the man, and demanded he give up his wallet and cell phone.

One suspect was described as having gold teeth and a gold necklace, according the bulletin. The suspects are described as being African-American men, 15 to 20 years of age. The victims also assisted with providing composite sketches.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NMB Department of Public Safety at (843) 280-5511.

