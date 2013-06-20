Myrtle Beach, Horry Co. Fire Rescue now accepting applications

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue are now accepting applications for firefighters.

For Myrtle Beach, new recruits are required to complete a certified training program at the city's fire academy, where they are trained to various proficiencies in firefighting, rescue, hazardous materials incidents, driving and Emergency Medical Services, according to the MBFR web page. Recruits also experience drills including medical emergency and various emergency rescue response scenarios.

Fire personnel are also required to complete at least 20 hours of continuing education per month.

This time around, the department wanted to focus on hiring more locals, since hires from the area have the advantage of knowing the Grand Strand, and they're usually committed to staying long-term. The department needs that commitment to keep up the level of service for residents in an emergency.

"We don't want to go below that minimum manning," said Chief Alvin Payne. "Because it does affect our ISO classification. So because of that, we try to maintain that manning level, for that reason, but also for the safety of our personnel."

For more information on the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue openings, and to obtain an application, head to the website below: http://www.cityofmyrtlebeach.com/employ.html

Horry County Fire Rescue wants to fill its open positions and also increase the number of firefighters it has to answer calls. The department is now looking at one of the biggest hirings they've had in recent years: 29 new firefighters. The new hires are expected to speed up the overall service, and fill more boots at stations.

It's crucial at some stations, where Horry County has been forced to temporarily shut down operations from time-to-time because of the lack of staff. The new millage rate allowed Horry County fire rescue to go on this hiring spree, and taxpayers say they're glad they're already getting results for their money.

"It's good," said Horry County taxpayer Charles Phillips. "I understand that when they run out there they put their life in their own hands...I think it's great. They need help - all they can get."

Horry County Fire Rescue is accepting applications now until July 25. Since they're looking for so many people, the recruits will be hired in two separate groups.

