Consider This: Summer is here

The first day of summer is here. And if you weren't sure of the actual start of the season, the temperature and the traffic confirm its arrival.

Consider This:

If the number of cars along area roads is a prediction of the upcoming season, then it should be a good year. And coming off an unusually cold and wet spring, area businesses could use the boost.

Many hoteliers say that early bookings are pacing ahead of last year and that rates are also increasing. That's good news. We'll keep our fingers crossed that these early trends continue into July and August, because a strong summer is critical for a successful year. Good Luck for a great season.

