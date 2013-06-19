McLeod Safe Kids, Kohl's partner to host safety seat check event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/ Coastal will host the Kohl's Cares Safe Seats at the Beach on June 25 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Myrtle Beach Kohl's parking lot on Hwy 17 Bypass South.

According to a news release from McLeod Safe Kids, certified McLeod Safe Kids certified child safety seat technicians will check installation of child safety seats, correct those in need and educate parents and guardians on proper installation and use.

Persons wanting to participate should have a car, child safety seat and a child present. Expecting parents are asked to bring a child safety seat.

The technicians have a checklist of child safety seat qualifications to ensure safety for children. If a technician deems a new seated is needed, one for each car will be available while supplies last. The safety seats are funded by Kohl's Cares for Kids.

The event is completely open for those wanting to attend. In the case of rain, the event will be canceled.

For information regarding the event, call McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal at 843-777-5021.

This event is funded in part by the McLeod Foundation. McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal works to prevent accidental childhood injury, which is the leading cause of death for children aged 14 and under. For more information, please visit www.McLeodSafeKids.org or on Facebook under McLeod Safe Kids.

