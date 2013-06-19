NMB Sports Park construction and booking booming

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Things are moving along very well for the North Myrtle Beach Sports Park. All sections of the park are under construction, and the baseball fields are set to be finished first. Buildings are starting to be built on the property.

Bookings for the sports complex are already just as busy as the construction. The city has booked 17 events for the soccer/lacrosse portion of the complex, with about 6,600 participants thus far for 2014.

For the Baseball/Softball portion of the Sports Complex, there are 29 events booked with about 12,910 participants thus far for 2014.

The projected economic impact of these scheduled events is about $14 million at this time, which is ahead of what was expected. Construction is still on target for the first event to take place in March of 2014.

The owner of the 70 acres of commercial property next to the Sports Park says it is under contract with a top five developer in the country, based in Chattanooga, TN.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.