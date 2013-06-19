Gun manufacturer will bring jobs to Horry County

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - Its been more than a decade since the Cool Springs Business Park in Aynor has had a tenant, but that will soon change.

According to the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, who has been courting businesses to the property, PTR Industries will soon occupy the space, and they will bring 140 jobs with them.

PTR Industries is a gun manufacturing company based out of Connecticut, and Aynor's mayor Keb Johnson says he hopes folks in his community will be able to fill some of the positions.

"The worst thing around here is we don't have a lot to offer kids coming out of college," says Johnson.

During their council meeting Tuesday, June 18, the Horry County Council approved a resolution setting the terms for PTR Industries. council Chairman Mark Lazarus says the incentives package will be outlined during an official ribbon cutting ceremony June 24 at the site.

Governor Nikki Haley, county council member and representatives from PTR Industries are expected to be there.

