Child struck by car in Laurinburg dies

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) - A young child has died after being struck by a car in Laurinburg.

Laurinburg Police spokesman Lt. Cliff Sessoms says the crash occurred at the intersection of Plant Road and Rea Magnet Road around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19.

A one-year-old child that ran into the road from a residential driveway was struck by a car traveling northwest on Plant Road.

"Medical officials indicate the child expired at the scene of the accident," Lt. Sessoms said.

Police have not said if any charged will be filed in this crash. The child has not been identified.

