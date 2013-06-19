HCPD: 3 suspects in custody following deadly shooting in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police have captured all three suspects, and a mother in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred the afternoon of Wednesday, June 19 on Old Crane Rd. in Little River.

Nineteen-year-old Mike Bellamy was captured and booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday morning. Brandon Littell, 19, and an unidentified 15-year-old boy were located at a house in North Myrtle Beach at about 6 a.m. Thursday. Littell was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center a few hours later.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard tells us the victim in the murder is 21-year-old Kelsie Monin of Myrtle Beach. HCPD also tells WMBF News that another man was shot and in critical condition.

HCPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Kegler says police received a call about a woman being shot around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. When they responded to Old Crane Road and Sandridge Road in Little River, they found Monin dead. A cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Shortly after that, Kegler says police received a call from a man at a Kangaroo gas station on Highway 90 in Little River, claiming he had also been shot. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he was listed in critical condition.

Sgt. Kegler explains that the two victims - the male and female - were shot at the same location on Old Crane Road. The male is believed to have driven himself to the gas station, which is about one mile from the crime scene.

On Wednesday, July 17, information was released regarding how the suspects were captured, as well as an additional arrest. According to a news release from the HCPD, the investigation that continued through the night of the crime led investigators to a house in the Town of Atlantic Beach, where they spoke to the mother of one of the suspects, Debbie Littell, 47-years-of-age from North Myrtle Beach. She stated she had not seen her son.

At approximately 5 a.m., detectives received information that the suspects were in fact at the residence they had visited, and that Debbie Littell was not truthful when she told detectives she did not know where the suspects were.

Officers returned to the residence where both remaining suspects were found hiding, and taken into custody without incident.

A warrant was secured Debbie Littell and she was arrested as a result of her actions, according to HCPD. She was charged with Accessory After the Fact of Murder.

Additionally, the three male suspects including the 15-year-old, Brandon Littell and Mike Bellamy have all been charged with Armed Robbery. This charge came after speaking with the male victim after his recovery.

"To have all these police over here like this, and we have children it's a very difficult situation because now you gotta explain to your kids you know why are all these police over here, what's going on. You know, they don't understand. It's even hard for the adults to understand as well," says neighbor Queenie Crawford.

If you have information concerning this case, you are asked to call dispatch at 248-1520 and ask to speak to a Detective. You may also call 915-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.

