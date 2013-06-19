US Marshals capture Indiana murder suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man wanted for allegedly killing his wife in Indiana has been captured in Horry County.

A detective with Horry County Police found out 49-year-old Lorenzo Edward Archer of Terre Haute, Indiana had fled to the Grand Strand after purportedly disposing of his wife's body in Green County, Indiana.

That detective, who is assigned to the US Marshal Task Force, located Archer in Myrtle Beach. With the help of Myrtle Beach Police, the Horry County Sheriff's Office and Horry County Police, Archer was arrested and placed in J. Reuben Long Detention Center to await extradition back to Indiana.

He is expected to be charged with murder and altering the scene of a death.

