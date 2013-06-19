Police pursue suspect on Pee Dee Highway

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police assisted Aynor Police officers in a vehicle pursuit in the area of Pee Dee Highway Wednesday afternoon.

Horry County Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Kegler confirms that an Aynor Police officer began the pursuit of a vehicle on Pee Dee Highway, and Horry County officers were called for assistance.

It is unknown who the suspect in the vehicle chase is or why that person fled from authorities.

Aynor Police say they attempted to stop the male suspect for a seatbelt violation when he pulled down a dirt road. The truck was recovered from the dirt path, and authorities searched the woods for the driver without any luck.

South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene to assist. Stick with WMBF News for the latest details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.