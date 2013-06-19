Robert Whitehurst

Robert joined the WMBF Storm Team in June 2013 as the weekend morning meteorologist. He comes to the Grand Strand after spending two years at Raycom Media sister station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Robert received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology and minor in Mathematics from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida. While in college Robert was a student meteorologist at 4FSU Weather, the only live, daily produced, student run, half-hour weather show in the nation. He also had the opportunity to intern at WCTV, the local CBS affiliate in Tallahassee, Florida.

After college, Robert accepted a position as the weekend Meteorologist at WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. While in Mississippi he covered a wide range of weather, including snow, extreme heat, severe weather, and hurricanes. His most memorable experience comes from his coverage of an EF-4 tornado that wreaked havoc through south Mississippi in February of 2013. The tornado had winds of up to 170 mph and traveled dozens of miles as he covered the storm live on-air.

Robert and his wife Emily are excited to call coastal South Carolina their new home! They look forward to exploring everything the area has to offer and hope to meet many new people along the way.