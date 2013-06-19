Chipotle opens in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We're seeing plenty of new development coming to the shopping center next to Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach.

Golfsmith recently opened up and on Wednesday, June 19 for the first time ever, Chipotle is opening up it's doors. Chipotle staff tells WMBF News they expected people to start lining up outside the newest location early in the morning. Doors opened for business at 11 a.m.

Florence's location opened up this past weekend.

But Chipotle won't be the only chain we'll see coming to the area and here's why: WMBF News talked with experts about more chains moving to the area, and it's because the Grand Strand is growing. With the last census, Myrtle Beach is now officially considered a statistical metropolitan area.

There are about 250 thousand people total in the city and surrounding areas, and this count catches the attention of companies. Bigger companies want guaranteed business before the decision is made to open a new store.

