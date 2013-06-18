Ryan Yurachek gives verbal pledge to Marshall

CAROLINA FOREST - Plenty of talented high school seniors will take to the gridiron in a just under two months to begin preparation for the 2013 football season. While those players will begin to focus on winning a state championship, they'll also need to figure out where to take their games to at the collegiate level.

On Tuesday, another recruiting domino fell in to place as Carolina Forest tight end Ryan Yurachek made a verbal commitment to Marshall University. He joins West Florence's Alex Spence (Clemson) and Dillon's Joe Blue (South Carolina) to make a pledge to a school before the season starts.

In a text message, Ryan told WMBF that he is "hoping to go in right away and make an impact for the team" and he is going to be used as an end line tight end and play some split out.

Last year for the Panthers, Yurachek had more than 700 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

