Felony DUI suspect has history of traffic charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A team of investigators is working to piece together the details in the crash that sent a woman to the hospital and brought felony DUI charges against a Myrtle Beach man.

The collision occurred on Forestbrook Road in Horry County on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Senior Trooper Bridget Wyant.

Senior Trooper Wyant said 57-year-old Thomas Tiedeman of Myrtle Beach was driving north on Forestbrook Road when his pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a 54-year-old woman's southbound-traveling minivan head-on.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Tiedeman was transported by EMS to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. The woman was extricated from the vehicle, and transported by air to Grand Strand Regional.

Tiedeman has been charged with felony DUI and driving under suspension, but the extent of his injuries from the crash are not known.

According to booking records for J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Tiedeman was recently charged on April 19, 2013 for DUI, disorderly conduct, leaving the scene of an accident and following a vehicle too closely.

The collision report from that accident states Tiedeman was traveling behind a car on Highway 501 at Myrtle Ridge Drive and struck their bumper when the car in front of him stopped for the traffic. Tiedeman then reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

The report states that if convicted of these charges, the law requires that his vehicle registration and driving privileges would be suspended. The case is still pending.

According to public index records, Thomas Tiedeman was also charged with public intoxication with April 2012.

The SCHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident, and was on the scene of the crash Wednesday morning to recreate the circumstances that sent the two drivers to the hospital.

