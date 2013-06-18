Darlington Co. graduates rake in $12.8 million in scholarships

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Graduating seniors from Darlington County School District's four high schools earned an impressive $12.8 million in scholarships in 2013.

A news release from the school district says that since 2002, seniors from Darlington High School, Hartsville High School, Lamar High School, and Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology have earned more than $131 million in scholarships.

"For many of our students, these scholarships are their only means to continue their education," said Dr. Rainey Knight, district superintendent. "Our guidance counselors work closely with our students to give them the opportunities to earn scholarship funds. I appreciate the hard work and dedication our counselors give to students. I also congratulate our young people for the hard work and perseverance necessary to earn this level of scholarships."

