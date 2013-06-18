Little River teen treated for dog bites

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - A 15-year-old teenage girl is recovering after an alleged attack by a pit bull Monday evening.

Horry County Police say it happened in the 100 block of Olympic Street in Little River, and the animal was on a leash getting into the owner's vehicle when it saw the teenager approaching her home.

Her parents say she had been outside exercising. The dog then bolted out of the car and attacked, according to police. Pictures sent into the WMBF newsroom by the family show wounds in the arm, wrist, and chest.

Neighbors along with the dog's owner helped to get the animal off of the girl, and she was taken to McLeod Seacoast Hospital. Her parents tell us she is recovering at home on antibiotics and pain medication.

As for the dog, it's being quarantined for ten days and could get put down after that. Authorities say the owner turned the animal over to them.

"In this particular situation the animal was signed over voluntarily to the county so the county now owns the dog and it's in custody at the animal care center," says Sgt. Robert Kegler of the Horry County Police Department.

The owner was given a citation for inoculation because he couldn't show proof of the animal's shot record as well as a citation for public nuisance.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.