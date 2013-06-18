Man dies in hospital after motorcycle crash

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) - A man that was injured in a motorcycle crash has died from his injuries, the Horry County Coroner's Office reports.

Coroner Robert Edge says the motorcycle rider was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after a crash in the Garden City area on Sunday.

The injuries 54-year-old Mark Forney of Surfside Beach sustained proved fatal. He died on Monday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials have not yet released the details about the accident. WMBF News will update this story and report the latest details on the air and online as soon as they become available.

