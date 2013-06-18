Police arrest school district clerk for forgery

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A clerk for a Pee Dee area school district has been arrested and charged with forgery, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Teresa Maria Price, 46, of Timmonsville, was arrested on Friday, June 14 and charged with four counts of forgery. Investigators who brought those charges against Price believe that she wrote four unauthorized checks from the Florence School District Four's checking account while acting as their financial clerk.

Those checks were written to fake businesses and endorsed to Ms. Price. between July 2012 and May 2013 for a total of $10,284.92.

Price was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a personal recognizance bond.

