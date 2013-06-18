Town cancels plans to improve Highway 17

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A busy road in the Grand Strand, will not get the improvements many hoped for. The project to improve a portion of Highway 17 Business in Surfside Beach will have to wait.

Council members for the Town Of Surfside Beach recently voted to cancel the project.

The plan was to resurface a two mile stretch of Highway 17 Business within the town's limits. The South Carolina Department of Transportation approved the project and agreed to use federal funds to cover half of the cost. Town officials agreed to pay for the other half of the project, which costs the town $780,000.

The big change came during recent budget talks. Council members agreed that the money should be used to improve the town's cash flow, instead of paying to resurface the road. Town council voted to request a refund from SCDOT.

Town of Surfside Beach Mayor Dough Samples says he hopes to keep Highway 17 Business on the town's list of priorities, before the road's condition worsens.

Locals like Tim Drye hope the plans to improve the busy road stay on the town's radar too.

"The traffic that highway carries with the tourists in this location, it's going to have to maintained and kept up. It's part of the infrastructure of Surfside Beach," explained Drye.

According Surfside Beach Town Administrator, the town submitted a request for the refund last Friday, however have not yet heard back from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

