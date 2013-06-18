Suspects take stolen credit card to Horry Co. bars

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are looking for a group of men accused of using a stolen credit card at several bars.

The photos of the suspects posted on their Facebook page show a group of at least three men. Police believe the credit cards they used at Horry County bars are stolen, and were often used to purchase Fireball Whiskey.

The date on most of the photos is May 19, and the vehicle is a dark colored SUV. If you can identify the car or any of the suspects in the photos, please call the Horry County Police Department at 915-TIPS.

