Reports of gas leak empty Conway Walmart

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Shoppers at the Conway Walmart have been allowed back into the store after being evacuated for a possible gas leak.

The Church Street store was evacuated before 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, and a WMBF News photographer on the scene said many of the evacuated were still standing in the parking lot around 11:20 a.m.

Just before 11:30 p.m., people were allowed back inside.

The store was emptied after maintenance workers in the Walmart store discovered a gas leak in the shipping and receiving area, says Conway Fire spokesman Captain Jeremy Carter.

Conway Fire ventilated the whole store to make sure there was no gas in the building.

Captain Carter says the whole store was evacuated by Walmart management before fire crews arrived.

