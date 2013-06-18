3 people shot in Laurinburg Monday, police searching for suspect

LAURINBURG, SC (WMBF) – Three people were shot in Laurinburg Monday night, and police have are searching for a 38-year-old suspect in the incidents.

At about 7 p.m. Monday night, Laurinburg Police officers responded to the McDuffie Village Apartments on Carver street to found 26-year-old man shot two times, according to a news release from Lt. Cliff Sessoms with the Laurinburg Police Department. A second victim, a 35-year-old man, had been shot three times. Both men were transported to a nearby hospital.

At about the same time, officers received a call that a subject had been shot at the 400 block of Tuskegee Drive in Laurinburg, Lt. Sessoms stated in the release. Officers found a 31-year-old man shot once. He was transported to the hospital and later released.

Officers also responded to reports of a shooting into an occupied building in the 500 block of Corona Avenue. No one was injured in this incident, the release stated.

Officers obtained a warrant charging 38-year-old Antonia L. Evans with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault by pointing a gun, shooting into an occupied dwelling, injury to real property, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and discharging firearm in the city.

Anyone with information on the incidents or the location of Evans is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Evans is considered armed and dangerous, Lt. Sessoms stated.

The investigation concerning the shooting incident at McDuffie Village Apartments continues, Lt. Sessoms stated.

