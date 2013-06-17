USC board of trustees votes for tuition increase

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The University of South Carolina has announced that students will pay an average of around three percent more each semester, after the school's board of trustees voted to approve a tuition increase on Monday.

According to a university spokesperson, in-state students will pay $165 extra each semester, while out-of-state students will pay about $442 more each term.

The board of trustees says the jump in tuition is due to an increase in required costs such as the insurance reserve fund, as well as to improve infrastructure.

The university also plans to increase campus safety with the addition of new law enforcement officers.

