SCDOT to give update on widening of Hwy 707

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is expected to give an update on the widening of Hwy. 707 project on Tuesday.

A new timeline for the project is expected to be released. The Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority says the SCDOT is putting together bids now for the clearing and grubbing of the project, which will make way for the utility companies to come in and move all the utility work, then the actual construction can begin.

Residents of the area say they're hesitant to believe the construction will ever begin.

"I really hope that they have everything together this time," said Gerould GrosJean, who drives on Highway 707 daily. "I'll believe it when I see it, but I'm really hoping that they can do something."

The update will be given at the Horry County Council meeting at the Horry County government and justice center. People working closely with the project say work could begin happening as soon as this fall.

