Loris, AWS launch program to support breast cancer awareness

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – The City of Loris and American Waste Systems Inc. are launching an "In the Pink" campaign in support of breast cancer awareness.

The AWS will unveil all-pink waste carts, becoming the first company in Horry County to offer the pink, 96-gallon waste carts to its customers. The City of Loris will use 100 percent pink carts city-wide.

The program will enable households and businesses nationwide to make an important and visible demonstration of their support of the society's work to create a world with less breast cancer and more birthdays.

