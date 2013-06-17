Loris, AWS launch program to support breast cancer awareness - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Loris, AWS launch program to support breast cancer awareness

Photo Source: MGN Online Photo Source: MGN Online

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – The City of Loris and American Waste Systems Inc. are launching an "In the Pink" campaign in support of breast cancer awareness.

The AWS will unveil all-pink waste carts, becoming the first company in Horry County to offer the pink, 96-gallon waste carts to its customers. The City of Loris will use 100 percent pink carts city-wide.

 The program will enable households and businesses nationwide to make an important and visible demonstration of their support of the society's work to create a world with less breast cancer and more birthdays.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly