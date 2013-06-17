SCDPS releases weekend fatality report

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported that two people were killed on South Carolina highways over the weekend between 6 p.m. Friday, June 14 and midnight on Sunday, June 16.

One of the deaths was a motorcycle accident, and the other motorist was not wearing a seatbelt. As of June 16, the SCDPS reports 305 deaths on South Carolina highways in 2013, which compares to 387 deaths in the same period in 2012.

Of the 215 motor vehicle occupants who have died in 2013, 129 were not wearing seat belts.

Through midnight June 16, 33 pedestrians, 44 motorcyclists and six bicyclists have died on state roads and highways.

