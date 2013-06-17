CCU kicks off summer Robocamp

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University has kicked off its summer Robocamp for kids, a two week summer camp with a big imagination.

The 2013 Robocamp for sixth through eighth graders runs from June 17 to June 28 at the Coastal Science Center. During those two weeks, participants get to take an imaginary space mission to explore alien worlds.

The kids are being guided by CCU facility and using LEGO Mindstorm robotics. The camp only cost $70 for those who registered. There will be a graduation at the end that is open to family and friends.

