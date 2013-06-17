New boat landing set to open soon

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Soon boaters have a brand new option to access the Intracoastal Waterway. Crews broke ground on the $1.5 million public boat landing access in October. County officials report construction is on track to open on schedule.

According to an official with the Horry County Parks and Recreation Department, construction crews are working to finish up some of the last details on the boat ramp. The new boat landing sits near the Highway 22 and Highway 17 interchange.

The county gave the project the green light to give locals and tourists a new, centralized public access point to the waterway. Currently, there's one to the south in Socastee and one to the north in Little River. Once the first phase of the boat landing project is complete, the space will have 46 parking spots, picnic tables, and two boat ramps. Eventually, restrooms will also added.

It's been about seven months since crews first started clearing out the forested area and county officials say along the way, they've dealt with minor weather-related setbacks.

Nearby businesses say shoppers have shown a lot of interest in all the construction happening just south of Myrtle Beach mall.

"They're actually calling the store and asking 'so you all know when the boat landing is going to open?' and we keep telling them 'Soon! It's going to happen soon!' We're excited about it too, to see people coming to the store and asking us," said Billy Davis, manager for the Bass Pro Shops at Myrtle Beach Mall.

County officials say the new boat landing is expected to open before the end of this month with a tentative date of June 27, 2013.

