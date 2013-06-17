Crews respond to grain truck crash, request 2 helicopters

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two helicopters have been requested to help save two people from a crash in Horry County Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Fire Rescue Twitter account, a grain truck overturned on Good Luck Road, entrapping two people inside.

Two helicopters were requested to transport those people to hospital facilities once they are evacuated from the grain truck.

The owner of the grain truck and Double R Farms told our news crew on the scene that the truck was heading north on Good Luck Road and crashed near the 4400 block of the highway. They estimate nearly 300 bushels of wheat spilled into the road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. The extent of injuries to those in the truck are still unknown.

