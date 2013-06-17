Myrtle Beach makes list for best boardwalk food

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you're looking for delicious food, arcades, shopping, rides and a cool down during the hot summer - the boardwalk is the place to be!

USA Today has ranked the iconic boardwalks in the United States for the food they offer to visitors, noting that its not only a culinary experience but a great boost for the local economy.

The Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade proudly ranks high on the list, just below the boardwalk at Disney's theme park in Orlando, Florida.

USA Today praises the Myrtle Beach boardwalk and "go-to-spot" Peaches Corner for the Catfish on the Corner, The Bruiser, the birthday cake shake and unmatched root beer float.

Employees say the beer battered hot dog is a hot item on the menu.

"It's new on the menu and has 3 pieces of bacon, wrapped around a beer battered hot dot," describes Chad Graff, an employee at Peaches Corner.

And it will keep you coming back.

"It's not just tourists we see, but people coming back. And as for the tourists, we look forward to people coming back every year," says Graff.

The restaurant was unaware of the national article, but thinks it's pretty cool.

"The more people who know about Peaches Corner, the more people who will come!"

And have you tried The Fudgery's fudge? Seriously, to die for, right?!

So whether you're in the mood for something fried, something chocolate, something fruity, or something unique, the Myrtle Beach boardwalk has what you're looking for - just like the other unique boardwalk's on the USA Today list offer up their calling card flavors.

So who has the best boardwalk food? Check out the list below to see which boardwalk is serving up America's favorites:

Coney Island Beach & Boardwalk (Brooklyn, NY) Atlantic City Boardwalk (Atlantic City, NJ) Jersey Shore Boardwalk (Ocean City, NJ) Ocean City Boardwalk (Ocean City, Md.) Ocean Front Walk (Venice Beach, Calif.) Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk (Santa Cruz, Calif.) Seaside Heights Boardwalk (Seaside Heights, NJ) Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Carolina Beach, NC) Hampton Beach Boardwalk (Hampton Beach, NH) Rehoboth Beach & Boardwalk (Rehoboth Beach, Del.) Disney's BoardWalk (Orlando, Fla.) Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade (Myrtle Beach, SC) Rockaway Beach Boardwalk (Queens, NY) Hollywood Beach Boardwalk (Hollywood, Fla.) Navy Pier (Chicago) Bethany Beach Boardwalk (Bethany Beach, Del.) Mission Beach Boardwalk (San Diego, Calif.) Long Beach Boardwalk (Long Beach, Calif.) The Boardwalk Shops at The Newport Pier (Newport Beach, Calif.) Ontario Beach Park (Rochester, NY) Huron Boardwalk (Saint Ignace, Mich.) Wildwood Boardwalk (Wildwood, NJ) Old Orchard Beach Pier (Old Orchard Beach, Maine) Kemah Boardwalk (Kemah, Texas)

What's your favorite boardwalk food? Vote in our web poll and let us know.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.