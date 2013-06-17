Assault suspect beats man with prosthetic leg

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man was sent to the hospital in extreme pain after a police report states he was shoved off his moped and assaulted with his own prosthetic limb.

That alleged assault took place on Yaupon Drive around 6:36 p.m. Sunday, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

The 43-year-old male victim was riding his moped down the street when he claims 35-year-old Joel Parrish shoved him to the ground.

The impact gave the victim a laceration on his forehead, and caused his prosthetic leg to come off. That's when the victim says Parrish began to kick him, punch him and strike him with the prosthetic leg.

Once the police arrived, the victim was transported to the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Joel Parrish was arrested and charged with assault and battery. The unknown male who the victim claims held him down during the assault has not been identified.

