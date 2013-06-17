4 men arrested, 8.5 pounds of marijuana seized from Conway home

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Four men were arrested at a Conway home Friday and a quantity of marijuana worth about $50,000 was seized after an investigation led by Horry County Police Department.

On Friday, Charles Andrew Hickman, 33, Dishan Atoy Baker, 22, Donald Harold Jones, 30, and Alex Brandon Young, 27, were all arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.





Last week, an investigation was initiated by the department's Narcotics and Vice Section, following information obtained about illegal drug activity. That led investigators to a home in the 4100 block of Long Avenue Extension in the Conway section of the county, the release states.

On Friday, detectives made contact with four suspects at the residents, and seized 8.5 pounds of marijuana, with an approximate street value of $50,000. The suspects were taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

