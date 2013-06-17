Overnight fire reported at Barefoot Landing - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Overnight fire reported at Barefoot Landing

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small fire at a Barefoot Landing restaurant early Monday morning.

The NMB Fire Department Battalion Chief says a small dryer fire broke out at the Wild Wing Café at about 3 a.m., burning a few towels, but causing no other damage.

