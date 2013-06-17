Report: Man stabbed in back and head in Chapin Park Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was stabbed several times in the back, head and hands Sunday night in Chapin Park, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report.

At about 9:33 p.m., an MBPD officer responded to the park and found a man with multiple stab wounds to his head, back and hands, the report states. The victim told police that the suspect approached him from behind and stabbed him in the back. The victim tried to move away, but the suspect continued to stab wildly at him, the report states.

The victim described the suspect as a 5-foot-10-inch to 6-foot-tall bald African-American man wearing a black shirt with a white design in the center, black pants, white shoes, and a red wrist band. The victim said the suspect fled toward Chester street.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, and investigators responded to the crime scene.

