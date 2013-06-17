LINK: Kids.gov offers safe summertime fun for kids

(WMBF) - Parents looking for ways to avoid brain drain have some help this summer.



Kids.gov is the government's official web portal for children. There are activities for kindergartners through 8th graders, including games, crafts, projects and ideas for outdoor play.



All to keep their brains sharp over the summer - but they'll think they're just having fun.

Check it out here: www.kids.gov



