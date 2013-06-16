Conway Fire using old building for new way of training

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Conway firefighters are taking something old and giving it new meaning. The fire department is recycling an old part of the city for commercial structure drills.

The Old Conway hospital on 9th Avenue is being used for the training that is required every year. There is some training building structures in different parts of the county, but the hospital gives firefighters a more real-life experience.

"We try to train for any possible incident that can happen," said Battalion Chief Jeremy Carter. "And the more realistic training that we can do is only going to benefit the firefighters when they do respond to a real emergency."

Being able to go into a real building and practice what to do in an emergency situation is a huge advantage for Conway firefighters. They do the drills with the Horry County Fire and Rescue as well, since the two often work together. Many people are happy the abandoned building is being put to use, especially since it will help firefighters be more equipped for emergency situations.

"You don't know what you're going to run into during a fire," said Peggy Carter, who lives in Conway. "So you need to keep in good practice."

They will not be using the building for long, however, as a design has been set for a new public safety building for firefighters and police in Conway.

The fire department says some of the stations are outdated, so the improvements are overdue. The fire station will be on the first floor while the police station will be upstairs. This is good news for both departments, since both often work closely together on emergency calls.



Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.