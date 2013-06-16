Graham: Without immigration, GOP to fail in 2016

WASHINGTON (AP) - 1 of the authors of a bipartisan Senate proposal is warning fellow Republicans that if they fail to pass an immigration overhaul, the party's prospects of winning the White House are dim.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says his Republican Party would head into a "death spiral" if immigration legislation fails short.

Hispanic and Asian-American voters overwhelmingly favored President Barack Obama's re-election in 2012. Graham warns that it doesn't matter who Republicans nominate, the 2016 Democratic nominee will triumph unless the GOP advances immigration legislation.

Another of the bill's Republican authors, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, is refusing to say he'll vote for it without changes. Rubio is a potential 2016 contender.

Graham spoke to NBC's "Meet the Press." Rubio was on ABC's "This Week."

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.