Drowning is a leading cause of death in children; tips to be safe in water

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A leading cause of death in children is drowning, and home swimming pools are the most common place for a child younger than 5-years-old to drown.

Approximately 400 children age 14 and younger drown each year in pools and spas, and most were under adult supervision before they drowned.

McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal wants to remind families to take caution during Water Safety Month in June, so they provided some tips to make sure your child is safe in the water.

Always watch children when they are in or near water - never leave children alone.

Inexperienced swimmers should be within an adult's reach when they are in the water.

Have designated "water watchers" - responsible adults who are only focused on supervising children.

If a child is missing, check the water first. Have a phone close by in case there is an emergency.

