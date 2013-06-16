Man charged with felony DUI in Florence crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A young woman is dead and a young man behind bars after a crash in Florence County over the weekend.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two cars collided on East Palmetto Street around 10:21 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.

A 20-year-old man from Charlotte, NC was driving a 2013 Dodge four-door through the intersection with McCurdy Road when he attempted to make a left turn and was struck by 18-year-old Nicklas Surls of Florence.

The man from Charlotte was transported to McLeod for treatment of his injuries. The passenger in his car, 21-year-old Jennifer Marie Thomas, was pronounced dead.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken says Thomas was residing in the Charlotte area, but was from Orangeburg.

Nicklas Surls has been charged with felony DUI. Surls was released from the Florence County Detention Center with a $25,000 surety bond. The conditions of that bond state that he cannot have contact with his victim's family, either directly or indirectly.

He is due back in court on August 21, according to Florence County Public Index records.

