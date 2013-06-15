Controlled burn announced in North Myrtle Beach

Viewer Mindy Hamric sent this photo of a plume of smoke rising near North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Residents and travelers around North Myrtle Beach may see smoke in the sky from a controlled burn near Highway 22 and highway 90.

North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety officials confirmed there is a large controlled burn in that area in an alert sent at 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

The fire does not pose a threat to the city, officials stated.

