Officials seize 30 illegal poker machines in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement officers from several agencies served search warrants at four businesses in Marion County Friday, and seized 30 illegal poker machines.

Three businesses were shut down by agents from SLED, Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies, Marion County Drug Unit officials, and Marion City Police Department officers, according to Marion County Sheriff Mark Richardson.

Three search warrants were served in the city of Marion and one in the county, he said. One business was already shut down and empty when agents arrived. In addition to the machines, cash was also seized.

No arrests were made, Sheriff Richardson stated, but several suspects are being questioned, and as part of the ongoing investigation, an arrest is imminent. Sheriff Richardson encourages anyone with information about the illegal activity to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

So far this year, law enforcement officers have seized over 100 illegal poker machines in Marion County, Sheriff Richardson added.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

